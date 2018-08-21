Mid Argyll Rugby Club steals the show

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mid Argyll Rugby Club got their chance to shine among the furry competitors of the show.

As part of the RBS Rugby Force Day, the youth team held a friendly match in the main ring to the cheers of spectators, with things getting competitive on the field.

The Rugby Force Day is part of a nationwide initiative to promote the game at a local level. The club received a £250 grant from RBS plus merchandise to help with the day.

As well as the game played between two sets of Mid Argyll players, the club closed the Mid Argyll Show with a crossbar challenge open to anyone in the public with a strong leg. It brought out some fierce competition from ex-players and high-spirited spectators.