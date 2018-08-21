A grand sum raised at Tayvallich Flower Show

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The annual Tayvallich Flower Show brought in a great crowd of local residents and visitors to the village hall on Wednesday August 8.

Visitors saw the exhibits, watched the prize-giving by Mr Ted Self and spent outrageous sums at the auction conducted by Roly MacArthur who charmed everybody and anybody out of their cash.

Lorna McKellar won the Challenge Cup and the Rose Bowl but the special prize for outstanding exhibit went to Arlene Green for her beautiful gladioli. Libby MacDonald took the Barrie Carmichael Trophy and the special prize in the floral arrangement classes. Bob Moyes retained the MacDonald Challenge Cup for the vegetable and fruit classes and also took the special prize with with his shallots. Jane Allan of Achnamara won the Challenge Cup for Baking and Preserves and the Tayvallich Millennium Salver for Baking.

The special prize for most outstanding exhibit in the baking went to Helen Crabtree for her dish of smoked salmon pate. In the preserves section Libby MacDonald took the Weir Trophy for the most points and the special prize for her fruit jelly. The Minnie Munro Memorial Challenge Trophy for shortbread is always a hard fought competition and this year was won by Mo McLaurin.

The Tayvallich Photography Cup went to Morag Rea for her evocative study of trees and water. The biggest cheer of the night was for the winner of Tayvallich School Cup, Mina Ritchie who was also presented with a miniature cup to retain as a memento. The School Cup covers a number of classes including the tallest sunflower, a heaviest crop of potatoes grown from a single seed potato, marigolds, decorated cup cakes, shortbread biscuits, photography and art work and pupils must show a wide variety of skills to achieve success and Mina was outstanding.

After the prize giving Roly MacArthur conducted the auction of the remaining exhibits persuading people to buy chocolate sponges for over £25. He also auctioned a Christmas Cake donated for the auction by Helen Crabtree.

The final lot was two jars of preserves which were eventually knocked down for £31 raising an astonishing £881.50 of a total of £1,101 which was record for the show. All profits from the flower show support the village hall.