Myles takes home the gold

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Myles Clark can finally relax having achieved his gold Duke of Edinburgh award.

The 24-year-old from Lochgilphead has worked his way through all three levels of the Duke of Edinburgh’s award, bronze, silver and finally gold.

He has been working to gain his awards since he started in 2010 as a 14-year-old.

He was presented with his gold award certificate and badge at a ceremony in the grounds of Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh on Thursday July 5, having completed his award over a year previously.

Achieving a Gold Award is a significant accomplishment. Over the years, while working towards the awards, Myles has learned to play the accordion and now regularly enjoys playing in a band. He has spent a residential week carrying out an archaeological exploration, and he has taken part in several expeditions to places including the islands of Arran and Skye. He became involved in numerous other activities over the years.

The award consists of four elements, at each of the three levels – these are physical (some form of sport), skills, volunteering and expedition.

These must be followed for a long enough period of time to show a real commitment to the sport, skill or volunteering choice, and can range from three months at bronze to a year for gold.

Blair Fletcher, who helped Myles on the project, said: ‘Congratulations to Myles on having achieved his bronze, silver and now his gold award – It’s well known that achieving a Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is a marathon, not a sprint,and requires persistence, commitment and the ability to work within a team.

Myles has shown, by his efforts, that he possesses all of these qualities and thoroughly deserves his Gold Award.’