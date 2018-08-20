A Jolly Roger lands in Tarbert harbour

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The McDougalls were in Tarbert on Tuesday August 7, looking for treasure.

The award-winning show has been touring through the UK, finally appearing to bring fun and songs to Tarbert Village Hall.

With the help of the local children and colourful furry friends, the pirates sang their way through the seas to find buried treasure.

A lot of the youngsters joined in the festivities by dressing as pirates, rubber swords in hand.

Formed in August 2014, the company tours engaging and entertaining musical theatre shows and produces CDs and digital music for children. The company tours throughout the year after being formed as a one-off show at Irvine’s Harbour Arts Theatre and has since produced four national tours, playing to 20,000 children and parents in the past year.

Recently awarded five stars by the UK Theatre Network, the show’s energetic performers are guaranteed to create a magical, musical experience for children of all ages – plus the grown-up children too.

Jean Johnson said: ‘It was a good show and the children and adults were all singing and enjoying themselves.’

The show was well-received and locals hope the pirates brave the seven seas to see them again.