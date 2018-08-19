Power of elastic fails to stop kids from winning

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Saturday June 23 saw Lochgilphead Red Star 2004s wind up their fantastic season with a very competitive parents v kids game.

Looking splendid in extra tight fit kits, demonstrating the power of elastic, most of the parents took a while to get going and some didn’t get going at all. This shock tactic initially bemused the kids but they eventually overcame their embarrassment to race into a lead.

The second half saw the parents mount an incredible come back turning back the years (decades really) with a display of attacking (desperate) football.

Pressing high up the pitch (really cause they were too knackered to chase back) the parents often found their way into the penalty box with referee Aitken happy to point to the spot and allow multiple retakes. The game finished a draw (allegedly) at least in number of players with both teams having about 15 players on the pitch.

Following the game the parents and kids enjoyed an evening get together with refreshments and buffet courtesy of the Stag Hotel.

A few awards were handed out with Iain ‘Courtois’ MacInnes catching the man of the match award for an outstanding display in goals for the parents. Referee Archie ‘Collina’ Aitken picked up the cheat of the day award.

The kids finished the night looking forward to the demonstrating their superiority in next season’s return game whilst the parents were looking forward to painkillers and a bath.

After two successful seasons in the Dunbartonshire Football Development League the Red Star 2004s are continuing their football journey in the Glasgow and District Youth Football League. Their campaign kicks off on Sunday August 19 with a home game at the Astro in the league cup against old friends Dumbarton United. The boys are looking forward to the challenge of competing in a new league and have been back in training for a few weeks.

Preseason games started with a competitive game against Dunoon 2003 which although the boys lost 1-2 they played some good football and showed a good level of fitness for their first game back after a couple of months off.

On Sunday August 12 the boys travelled to Oban to take part in the Oban Invitational Tournament for 2004 and 2005 teams.

Red Star, in their new strips sponsored by Ardrishaig Community Trust, played 5 games against teams from Oban, Hamilton, Dunoon and Inverness winning all of them and conceding only one goal to win the tournament and bring home the cup, with captain Keiran Caskie picking up player of the tournament.

The final preseason game is against Campbeltown 2005s on Wednesday August 15 at the Ropework.