Feorlin baking for cancer support in Nannie Margaret’s name

Nine-year-old Feorlin Renton is baking to raise funds for cancer support.

The Inveraray Primary School pupil is hosting a coffee morning in Nicoll Hall in memory of her grandma.

Feorlin said: ‘Three years ago my Nannie Margaret passed away. She used to bake for Yorkhill Children’s Hospital and other charities, so I want to do one for Macmillan Cancer Support.’

The coffee morning will include freshly made cakes, baked by Feorlin, a bottle stall, raffle and, of course, tea and coffee.

Donations of baking and bottles would be appreciated.

The coffee morning will be held in Nicoll Hall, Inveraray, on September 1, from 11am to 2pm.