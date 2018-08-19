Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – week 33

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Ambitious pitch plans

There has been talk of a new rugby pitch for a while, but plans presented to community councillors on Monday go further than that.

We hope everyone involved is as enthusiastic as Mid Argyll Rugby Club and more power to their elbow.

A proud spectacle

This year’s has to go down as one of the best Mid Argyll Shows in recent times.

The weather helped bring out the crowds in big numbers, but the real credit must go to the volunteers who organise the show. Congratulations for putting on a spectacle for Mid Argyll to be proud of, with something for everyone.

This was a day for the new generation to step forward and the young livestock judges did an excellent job.

The people who support the show by entering everything from carrots to Clydesdale horses also deserve a mention as without exhibitors there would be no show.

Roll on the 122nd Mid Argyll Show.