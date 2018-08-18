The Captain takes Mid Argyll supreme title

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Young farmers took the lead as they provided the livestock judges for the 121st Mid Argyll Show.

Entries for livestock classes were healthy and the standard high as the show got underway in the Lochgilphead sunshine.

After a busy day of competition, show umpire John Graham of Mains of Burnbank, Blair Drummond decided that the supreme champion was a superb Limousin cross calf shown by Euan MacGillivray, Barcaldine Home Farm. The five-month-old animal is by Lodge Hamlet out of a home bred Belgian Blue cross cow. Known as ‘the Captain’ the calf was on its first show outing.

Narrowly pipped for the overall show championship was a classy Clydesdale foal from Callum MacPhail, Garcalfra Sweet Iona. Daughter of past Mid Argyll champion Sweet Chloe, the February-born foal was a champion at the previous week’s Kintyre Show and a winner at the Royal Highland Show in June.

Highland cattle champion and reserve overall cattle champion was a two-year-old heifer from the Cladich fold, shown by Stuart Campbell. She was champion at Lorne Show and third at this year’s Royal Highland Show.

The overall confined cattle champion award went to a cow and calf from A McNair & Son, Stroneskar, Ford.

The open blackface sheep championship went to a ewe from Messrs McArthur, Arnicle, Glenbarr out of a home-bred ewe and by an £8,000 Nunnerie.

A blackface gimmer from R&A Shaw, Acharonish, Barbreck was handed the confined champion sheep rosette by judge David MacArthur. The winning sheep is by a Nunnerie sire out of a ewe by an Arnicle-bred son of a £20,000 Auldhouseburn.

The overall open sheep title went to a bluefaced Leicester ewe from Mrs Turner, Kildalloig, Campbeltown shown by John MacLachlan.