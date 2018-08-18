Mid Argyll pipers march through Glasgow for mental health

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Two Mid Argyll pipers were lucky enough to be in the front row of Piping Live’s Big Band 2018 in Glasgow city centre.

Ruaraidh Logan and Camron MacPhail got to play Highland Cathedral for the Lord Provost of Glasgow at the end of the parade.

In aid of Scottish Association for Mental Health, the band started at Blythswood Square at 11.30am and filled the city with music, marching along West George Street and arriving in front of the City Chambers in George Square at approximately 12.30pm for a salute to the Cheiftain.

Camron’s mother Louise MacPhail said: ‘It was a great day and we got a wee visit to the council chambers.’