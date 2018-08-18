Junior championship at Lochgilphead Golf Club

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The juniors took to the course last Thursday and Friday August 9 and 10 to compete for the coveted title of Junior Champion for 2018.

Day one saw Ruan McKellar finish with a fantastic gross 92, giving him an eight shot lead over his brother Kern. Day two saw Andrew Innis play his best round of golf ever at the course to score a gross 82 but Ruan was determined to retain his lead and with a gross 95 on day two. This gave him an overall gross score of 187 to win him the title of junior champion 2018.

Second place and leading in the Stableford competition was Andrew Innis with a gross 192 over the two days and an unbelievable score of 87 stableford points making him the stableford winner for 2018.

In the other sections the ladies played for their monthly medal which was won by Ele Hunter with a superb nett 60. The gents played for the Tennents Trophy on Saturday August 11. Winning this on a nett 62 and on a countback was Steven Gilmour with Drew Swan in second place also with a nett 62. The Sunday August 12 competition was the Macaulay Cup and true to form Alex MacAulay won this with a very respectable 40 points, beating Ally Provan by one point.

The ladies are currently well under way with the planning of their Ladies Open on Sunday August 26. There are a few tee times still available, and if you wish to play contact Donna McKellar on 07919242053.