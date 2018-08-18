Jolomo exhibition opens at Lochgilphead’s Archway Gallery

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochgilphead’s Archway Gallery opened a new exhibition on Saturday August 11 featuring the work of John Lowrie Morrison, commonly known as Jolomo.

The exhibition, name Toward the Light, features the familiar Arran and Kintyre seen in an unfamiliar view.

The show is described on the Jolomo Facebook page as: ‘showing on home turf, John revisits some favourite places, but reveals them in a new light.’

The exhibition was opened by MSP Mike Russell to an appreciative crowd who listened as John told tales of his artwork giving his own perception some light.

Mike Russell MSP said: ‘I was very honoured to be asked to open it and as ever bowled over by John’s artistry and his ability to express not just what he sees but what he feels.

‘I also like the slightly darker themes John has chosen this year – much more of sunsets and the ever changing light in the Kilbrannon Sound.’

One visitor to the exhibition said: ‘It’s was amazing. The colours were stunning and I particularly liked the “Eveninglight Rough Seas, Mull of Kintyre”. Walking into the exhibition felt like an explosion of colours to my eyes and my mind.’

Toward the Light will run until Saturday September 1.