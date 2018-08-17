Scots Guards colours go back to their Argyll roots

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The colours of a military regiment with deep connections to Inveraray are to be laid up in the Royal Burgh.

The Scots Guards can trace their origins back to 1642 when, by order of King Charles I, the regiment was raised by Archibald Campbell, 1st Marquess of Argyll for service in Ireland, and was known as the Marquis of Argyll’s Royal Regiment.

Later this month the old colours of the First Battalion Scots Guards will be laid up in a formal ceremony at Glenaray and Inveraray Parish Church.

The battalion has seen service in all the major conflicts involving the British army since the Napoleonic Wars and the Scots Guards remain a first line infantry regiment of the British army.

The church will be the home of the colours, and parish minister Reverend Dr Roderick Campbell said: ‘The laying up of colours happens roughly every 25 years for regiments of the line, but this will be the first time the Scots Guards has laid up old colours in Inveraray.’

It is set to be a colourful occasion, with military top brass expected to join the Duke of Argyll, the Lord Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute and other dignitaries for the occasion.

It will all happen at Glenaray and Inveraray Parish Church on Sunday August 26, with the service starting at 11.30am.