Russell voices opposition to Inveraray RBS closure plans

Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell has written to the external consultants considering the future of key Royal Bank of Scotland branches to express his continued opposition to closure of the Inveraray Branch.

Along with nine other rural branches, Inveraray was given a stay of execution earlier this year – but if the figures do not stack up by December 2018 the busy tourist town will be left with no bank to serve residents, businesses or visitors.

Mr Russell said: ‘I have been against the slew of closures in Argyll and Bute and still am, but all those threatened have now gone with the exception of Inveraray.

‘Inveraray is a tourist magnet with a need for services for those who don’t live in the area, while tourism and other businesses require banking services.

‘Argyll and Bute Council along with other agencies are working hard to reverse the depopulation of rural parts of Argyll and Bute and the removal of such a vital service can only work to undermine this.’

Mr Russell added: ‘It should be acknowledged that as RBS is state owned, it should have a duty of care to those who rescued it from bankruptcy. Part of that duty of care should recognise the need to provide a public service, especially when the cost of running a bank branch is miniscule when compared to the very large profits of RBS and the very large payments made to its senior executives.’

A spokesperson for the consultants, Johnston Carmichael, said: ‘We will be reviewing the use of each branch on its own merits and then providing RBS with a recommendation on whether we consider each branch should remain open or be closed.’