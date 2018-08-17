Record-breaking Mid Argyll Show basks in the sun

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The 121st Mid Argyll Show has to go down as one of the best.

The sun shone and organisers report a record number of people came to the event.

The decision to bring the horse show back into the main showfield proved a winner and with great livestock, top dogs, home industry exhibits of the highest calibre, junior rugby, Mid Argyll Pipe Band, Dangerous Steve and much more besides, this was an action-packed day of entertainment.

Announcer Angus MacKay kept up a long day of commentary with his usual wit and panache, keeping the crowds informed and entertained in equal measure.

This was a day for youth, with the livestock judges drawn from young farmers primarily from the Stirling area. And an excellent job they did.

There were strong livestock entries in sheep,cattle, horses and poultry and the largest number of vintage tractors for many years.

A big entry in the home industries section featured a fabulous display of produce alongside a well-attended crafters area – and there are plans to expand this next year.

Trade stands were busy all day and the crowds were kept refreshed with the Gin and Prosecco bar and a variety of food stalls – ice creams proving popular in the sunshine. The pets corner and birds of prey added fun to the many childrens activities on offer with Beyoncé the pig and her piglets a great hit.

The dog show and gun dog scurry kept the canine contingent occupied well into the afternoon. The main ring provided a variety of entertainment including highland dancing ,a mini rugby display, the ever popular terrier racing and Dangerous Steve who impressed everyone with his daredevil exploits.

Mid Argyll Pipe band gave great performances with members also helping with the gate and parking in the morning. As the show drew to a close, the public showcased their skills with the rugby crossbar challenge.

The role of show president for 2018 was shared between Caitriona MacLeod and Fergus Lyon, and together they told the Advertiser: ‘We had a fabulous show this year with record numbers at the gate and glorious weather.

‘Our young judges performed their duties with knowledge and confidence. Their professionalism gives hope for the future of farming in Scotland. The umpire had particularly difficult tasks with choosing the winners of the young handlers classes and the confined and open champions.

‘We would like to thank our hard-working committee for their effort throughout the year to make the show day special, all of our competitors who have travelled from near and far, exhibitors, trade stands and sponsors and all the helpers who come on the day to assist us. Macmillan nurses did a sterling job serving teas and coffees and delicious home baking. Thanks to everyone. The show would not be possible without them.

‘Finally, we would like to thank the public for their continuing support and hope to see you all next year.’