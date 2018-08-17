Dumping your old freezer? Not cool

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The depressing sight of a large upright fridge-freezer dumped in a trunk road lay-by greeted travellers earlier this week.

The freezer was accompanied by an unwanted and expensive-looking Baby Merc branded carry cot.

The items were left in a lay-by close to Drishaig, beside the A83 a couple of miles on the Inveraray side of Loch Fyne Oysters.

Information supplied by Argyll and Bute Council reveals it costs £50 to remove fly-tipped rubbish and fines up to £40,000 can be issued when the culprits are caught.