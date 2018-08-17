Donald’s drive to Solway trophy inspired by gran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Some of Argyll’s rally crews travelled to the Solway Coast near Dumfries for the next round of the Scottish Tarmac Rally Championship (STRC) on Saturday August 4.

Again the crews were blessed with decent weather at the Dundrennan training camp for the eight stages. Local crews taking part were Willie and Steven Beattie in their mark two Ford Escort and Donald Bowness with Paul Gribben from Annan in the Vauxhall Nova.

Both crews completed all eight stages, with Willie and Steven finishing 27th overall and Donald and Paul finishing 12th overall and second in class two.

At the start of stage one, Donald received the news that his grandmother had died suddenly, but with encouragement from his grandfather on the phone and support from his navigator, he decided to carry on with the rally as this would have most certainly been his grandmother’s wishes.

With Donald’s aim to get a trophy finish in her memory and do her proud he came home with second in his class.

Following on from the Solway, Willie and Steven headed to the next round of the STRC the following day at the Tyneside stages. The next round of the STRC is the Pendragon at Warcop on Sunday August 26.