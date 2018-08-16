Give blood in Lochgilphead and save a life

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service will be coming to Lochgilphead early next month.

Every minute of every day someone in Scotland receives blood as part of a life saving or life improving treatment – but less than four per cent of the population currently gives blood.

The Scottish National Blood transfusion Service must welcome 3,500 blood donors each week to meet the needs of patients in Scotland.

A spokesperson for the service said: ‘We aim to maintain a six day supply of each blood group, at all times, to continue to meet hospital requirements.

‘Whether you’ve never donated before, give blood regularly or haven’t been for a while, we would like to invite you to your local blood donating session.’

The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service will be at the Community Centre, Manse Brae, Lochgilphead, on Wednesday September 5. There will be two sessions – between 2pm and 3.30pm and from 5pm to 7.30pm.