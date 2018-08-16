Cairndow Stagecoach Inn up for sale

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The three-star Cairndow Stagecoach Inn has been brought to the market for the first time since 1965.

The current owner Douglas Fraser, whose family has owned the Cairndow Stagecoach for more than 50 years, is planning to retire.

The hotel boasts 19 en suite letting bedrooms, spacious bar area and the Stables Restaurant. Alongside the main property is a separate unit comprising six rooms, which opened in 2008.

Josh Hill, of selling agent Christie & Co, said: ‘The Cairndow Stagecoach Inn will appeal to a number of buyers including first-time buyers and existing hotel operators. The hotel ticks all the boxes, while taking advantage of the breathtaking views – a truly stunning business opportunity.’

The Cairndow Stagecoach Inn is on the market for £975,000 as a freehold going concern.