Train to become a teacher in Argyll and Bute

An event will be held in Oban next week to enable graduates in Argyll and Bute to find out more about becoming fully qualified secondary school teachers without the need to move away from the area.

Argyll and Bute Council has been working in partnership with the Universities of Dundee and the Highlands and Islands to agree a programme, recently approved by the General Teaching Council of Scotland, which will see student teachers based in local schools for 18 months.

An information evening will take place at the Corran Halls, Oban, on Thursday August 23 from 5-7pm, and can be attended on a drop-in basis for those who are not able to make it for 5pm.

Successful applicants will receive funding provided by the Scottish Government, with students studying locally while spending a substantial amount of time in class under the guidance of a mentor.

Subjects currently being offered are chemistry, computing, home economics, maths and physics – all subjects experiencing a shortage of qualified teachers across Scotland.

On successful completion of the course, students will be awarded a Post Graduate Diploma in Education and will be fully registered secondary teachers, able to immediately apply for teaching posts.

Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for education, Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, said: ‘This scheme is a wonderful opportunity for young people in Argyll and Bute to become fully qualified secondary teachers, while staying in the area. It also complements our existing teacher training scheme which saw 13 students gain their diploma in primary education last year. We want the very best for our young people and we are committed to training, attracting and keeping the highest calibre of teaching staff in Argyll and Bute.

‘Teacher training and recruitment is a national programme, so we welcome this exciting initiative to nurture home grown secondary teachers and look forward to being a full partner in the process.’

Applications for the programme are now open, with a closing date of Monday September 3. Interviews will take place on Thursday September 27, with the first intake of students in December this year.

People from other areas of Argyll and Bute who are interested can link in via video conference by prior arrangement. Contact the Oban education office on 01631 569192 for further details.