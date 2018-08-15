Lochgilphead depot cordoned off in ‘police incident’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police have cordoned off a section of road in Lochgilphead due to an ‘ongoing incident’ at a depot operated by Argyll and Bute Council.

A road closure was put in place at Bishopton Road between the junction of the A816 Oban road and Monydrain Road in the town.

Scottish Fire and Rescue crews attended the scene on the morning of Wednesday August 15 along with Police Scotland officers.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: ‘The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 8.36am on Wednesday, August 15 to reports of a fire within a non-domestic building in Lochgilphead.

‘Operations control mobilised two appliances to Bishopton Road, where firefighters remain in attendance. There are no casualties.

‘Crews will remain at the scene until the area is made safe.’

Argyll and Bute Council declined to comment on the circumstances.

The police advise drivers to use alternative routes while the incident is dealt with.