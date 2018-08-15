Depot cordoned off after gas cylinder scare

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A rogue gas cylinder is believed to have been at the root of an emergency response in Lochgilphead.

Police cordoned off a section of road in Lochgilphead on the morning of Wednesday August 15 due to what was described as an ‘ongoing police incident’ at a depot operated by Argyll and Bute Council.

A road closure was put in place at Bishopton Road between the junction of the A816 Oban road and Monydrain Road in the town while Scottish Fire and Rescue crews dealt with the cylinder, which is understood to have caught fire.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said on Wednesday: ‘The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 8.36am on Wednesday August 15 to reports of a fire within a non-domestic building in Lochgilphead.

‘Operations control mobilised two appliances to Bishopton Road, where firefighters remain in attendance. There are no casualties.

‘Crews will remain at the scene until the area is made safe.’

The security cordon was lifted around lunchtime on Wednesday.

Argyll and Bute Council declined to comment on the circumstances.