A wizard time as Mr Toad comes to Lochgilphead

After last year’s success of The Wizard of Oz, Mid Argyll Musical Society is once again going into the realms of make believe and getting ready for this year’s show – The Adventures of Mr Toad.

The show is based on Kenneth Grahame’s The Wind in the Willows and follows the daring and hilarious exploits of Toad and his friends Badger, Mole and Rat.

Of course all adventures have to have ‘the baddies’ – in this case the Chief Weasel and all his cronies. Throw into the mix a crazy Lady Magistrate, a policeman, a washerwoman, a pretty young girl and all the creatures of the riverbank and we have a riotous, fast-moving show with musical numbers ranging from ballad to punk rock.

Join the fun whether you want to sing, act, dance, make costumes or scenery and be part of The Adventures of Mr Toad.

Rehearsals start on Thursday August 16 at 7pm in Lochgilphead Community Centre and thereafter on Sunday afternoons and Thursday evenings in Ardrishaig Hall.