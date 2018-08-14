Conserving Argyll and Bute’s historic landscape

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

People living in conservation areas or listed buildings in Argyll and Bute are being encouraged to check with the council before carrying out changes to their property.

Argyll and Bute has 32 designated conservation areas, from Campbeltown to Tobermory.

Some small-scale developments do not need planning permission. If your home is listed, however, or is in one of the conversation areas, the chances are you will require planning permission before making any alterations. Listed buildings will also need specific consent for any internal or external alterations if they affect the historic fabric of the building.

Policy lead for planning and regulatory services Councillor David Kinniburgh said: ‘Argyll and Bute is steeped in history and we are proud of the beautiful towns and villages we have.

‘Because of this we have created a set of guidelines for businesses and home owners in our conservation areas and listed buildings to provide them with useful information regarding making changes to their property.

‘This has been done to protect our natural built heritage and historic landscape for future generations and it is vital people read this if they are considering making alterations to affected properties.’

For more information visit the Argyll and Bute Council website and look for ‘Planning and Building Standards’ on the left of the homepage.

The conservation areas are: Auchindrain; Bowmore; Campbeltown; Cardross; Clachaig; Cove and Kilcreggan; Crinan Canal; Cullipool; Dervaig; Dunoon; Easdale; Ellenbeich; Hill House, Helensburgh; Inveraray; Iona; Keills Jura; Kerrycroy; Kilmartin; Kilmoluaig; Lochgilphead; Lorn Furnace; Luss; Port Charlotte; Port Ellen; Portnahaven and Port Wemyss; Rhu; Rosneath; Rothesay; Tarbert; Tobermory; Toberonochy; and Upper Helensburgh.