A sense of place at Cairndow

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Barely another person would have squeezed into the room to witness the launch of a remarkable book about life on an Argyll country estate.

Around 60 people – a mixture of people belonging to Cairndow and many others with a connection to the area – squeezed into the Here We Are centre at Clachan.

They were there to witness the official launch of a book by Christina Noble entitled ‘Ardkinglas – the biography of a Highland estate’, published by Birlinn.

The book is an account of the people, places and stories on the estate since 1905, when Christina’s great grandfather, industrialist Sir Andrew Noble, purchased the 45,000-acre property.

After introductions by historian Dr Annie Tindley, who assisted with the technical aspects of the book, appetites were whetted at the launch when local people read extracts.

Dot Beattie opened proceedings, reading the words of her mother Alice recalling family life of years gone by. Builder John MacDonald followed with colourful tales of Archie McVicar, with whom he worked as a young man. Greta Cameron talked about the early years of the Oyster Bar, established on the estate in the late 1970s by Christina’s brother Johnny Noble along with fish farmer Andy Lane.

Piecing together records from her father’s journal, estate records and blending these with the recollections of the people of the estate, Christina has created a remarkable piece of work.

This book is not just about the Nobles, but the Ardkinglas community, the people who make it and have made it and the story of how they lived and worked.

‘I’m very pleased that so many people have come along today for our launch party,’ said Christina.

‘Ardkinglas is a place that is very dear to me, and the place and the people have contributed to making me who I am today. It feels like home.’

Publisher Hugh Andrew said: I think it’s a marvellous book. It was a pleasure to work with Christina, and she’s definitely a lady who knows her mind in all things.’

‘Ardkinglas: The Biography of a Highland Estate’ can be purchased at the Argyll Book Centre in Lochgilphead or from the Here We Are centre next to Loch Fyne Oysters.