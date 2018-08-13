The Fun Fours Football forms firm friendships

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

There was a good turnout for the Ardrishaig Community Trust’s ‘Fun Fours’ Football game on Saturday August 4.

About a dozen players of various ages joined the game on Saturday morning, as part of Ardrishaig Gala Day to have a friendly match.

Despite the drab weather the boys enjoyed themselves and were raring to go join the celebrations after their match.