The Fun Fours Football forms firm friendships
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.
Already a subscriber? Login here
There was a good turnout for the Ardrishaig Community Trust’s ‘Fun Fours’ Football game on Saturday August 4.
About a dozen players of various ages joined the game on Saturday morning, as part of Ardrishaig Gala Day to have a friendly match.
Despite the drab weather the boys enjoyed themselves and were raring to go join the celebrations after their match.