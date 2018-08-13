Districts – week 32

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tarbert

Christiane Burns of Tarbert has ‘braved the shave’ for Macmillan Cancer Support. In a brave move to raise money for the charity, Christiane has shaved off her hair.

To donate £5, text SHAVE 13483 to 70550.

Tarbert is hosting its annual Marie Curie tea party on Wednesday August 8 in the Templers arts and leisure hall between 2pm and 4pm.

Every year villagers raise an amazing amount of money which is used locally to provide care to people in their homes.

Event organisers are asking for support again this year. Any baking would be gratefully received and can be handed into the surgery or the Templers hall after 12.30pm.

Ardfern

Craignish Village Hall’s summer ceilidh will be held on Sunday August 12, featuring music from Craignish’s own ceilidh band.

The ceilidh is free to enter at Craignish Villiage hall, with a fully licensed bar.

Th’ Arr-dfern Pirate Parade of 2018 will kick off on Saturday August 25. Muster at noon at the land-lubbin’ village hall an’ prepare fer a 12.30pm parade to the gallery.

From 1pm, thur be pirate burgers, hot dogs, pulled pork rolls, chips ‘n’ grub available from Arr-gyll Hog Roast on th’ gallery lawn.

Death defyin wheel barrow racin’ to follow for those who dare.

Contact The Fox at 500685 with any queries, or a bottle o’ rum.

Tayvallich

The annual Tayvallich flower show took place on Wednesday August 8.

Ted Self presented prizes to green-fingered competitors who gathered in Tayvallich Village Hall to present their plants to competitions such as tallest sunflower and heaviest potato.

Ford

Friday August 31, bat evening, 8pm. Meet at the Heart of Argyll Wildlife Organisation centre .

Adults £6, children £3, families £14. More information at heartofargyllwildlife.org. All walks subject to weather conditions. Booking is advised on 01546810279

Ford’s village hall is hosting a celebration for its re-opening on Sunday August 26. As part of Ford Fun Day, the celebrations will include a party in the evening featuring a live band.

Campbeltown

A Campbeltown pedaller joined an Argyll peloton for this year’s RideLondon 100 event.

The eight week London heat wave came to an abrupt end just in time for the cycling quartet to take to the roads.

Campbeltown cyclist Marjorie Leighton had enthused so much after taking part last year, that she encouraged three Mid Argyll friends Morag MacNicol, Catriona Crawford and Iain MacNicol to participate in this year’s challenge.

The Argyll cyclists beat the target required for their chosen charity, Bloodwise (formerly Leukaemia and Lymphoma Research) which helps to fund research for specific types of cancer.

This charity was selected because each of the participants has had some experience with cancer.

The cyclists said: ‘We would like to thank everyone who has donated so far for this very worthwhile cause.’

They have currently raised approximately £3,000 and will keep the JustGiving page open until the end of August should anyone wish to donate – justgiving.com/fundraising/morag-macnicol