Your Pictures – week 32

Something slightly different in this edition. This week’s photograph was taken while the Argyllshire Advertiser was covering the Lochgilphead Celtic and Pictish Festival on Saturday August 4.

Our photographer turned round and found the evocative scene of mum and daughter gazing out to sea over Loch Gilp – while in Viking dress.

Mum was Elaine Strong, a member of Glasgow Vikings, with her daughter Freya. Elaine said: ‘We were just talking about why Freya couldn’t go down and play in the sand.’

