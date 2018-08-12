Avenue arch improvement scheme to be re-tendered

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A project to improve the condition of Inveraray’s iconic 18th century arches looks to be making progress as bids to carry out the work are invited.

But the Dalmally road archway, refurbished around five years ago but never re-painted, will not be part of the contract.

This will be the second time the work has been put out to tender by Argyll and Bute Council.

Speaking at last month’s annual general meeting of community development company Inspire Inveraray, council regeneration manager Audrey Martin said: ‘It has already been out to tender, but the bids were too dear. The work has been re-scoped and the work will be re-tendered, hopefully in the next month.

‘Part of the problem is that there is a limited pool of the specialist skills required to carry out the work needed to the arches.’

The council this week confirmed the work is now being re-tendered. A spokesperson said: ‘Additional funding has been earmarked for improvements to the Avenue arches.

‘Regarding the Dalmally [road] arch, we do not have any plans to paint it at this time.’

PIC:

The Dalmally road arch beside the Inveraray Inn will not be part of the current project. 06_a31InvArch01

A contract to improve the Avenue arches is being put out to tender for the second time. 06_a31InvArch03