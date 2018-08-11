Mid Argyll – what a show

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The 121st Mid Argyll Show has to go down as one of the best.

The decision to bring the horse show back into the main showfield proved a winner and, with great livestock, top dogs, ground-breaking vegetables, rugged rugby – and Dangerous Steve – this was an action packed day of entertainment.

Announcer Angus MacKay will need a tonsil bath involving something from Islay, perhaps, after a long day of commentary with his usual wit and panache.

And the sun shone for most of the day, which brought out the crowds in big numbers.

