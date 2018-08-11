McGlynn wins Tarbert’s James Mundell Memorial Open

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Forty seven players gathered at Glenralloch for the playing of the James Mundell Memorial Open in perfect golfing conditions on Sunday August 5.

Early starter Ryan McGlynn, who has returned to top form of late, set the early pace with a superb one under par 65-3 for 62 net. Ryan had four birdies in his round one of which was at the eighth where he almost had a hole in one.

This was going to be a difficult score to beat but another man returning to form, Duncan Johnstone gave it a good go with a net 64 which included a back nine of 34.

Lochgilphead’s Alec McAulay always plays well at Tarbert and this time was no different with his net 65. He was joined on 65 by Tarberts’ most enthusiastic member Malcolm McAlpine who was left wondering what might have been.

The scratch prize went to Ross Sinclair on 71 with the better inward half over Lee Mathieson, while locals Iain Macalister and Bruce MacNab took the other two places with 72 and 73 respectively.

Closest to the pin at the eighth was Ryan McGlynn, longest drive at the second was Iain Johnstone Jnr.

Captain Chris Smyth, in his closing remarks, thanked all visitors who supported the open, especially the gents from Shiskine Golf Club on Arran who are great supporters. Also to the ladies of the club who did a fantastic job all day and to Graham Prentice for his excellent presentation of the course.

This Saturday sees the first round of the Archie MacNab Memorial stableford take place at Glenralloch.