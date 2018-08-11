Imagination and colour at Lochgilphead Lego Show

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A vast array of imaginative models were on display at the two-day Lochgilphead Lego Show.

Lochgilphead Community Centre was the venue for the weekend of plastic brick magic on Saturday August 4 and Sunday August 5.

Interactive workshops with Glasgow-based Bricks4Kids gave an insight into basic engineering using Lego, while the imagination room did exactly what the name suggests. The Lego fire walk was a big hit with daredevils of all ages, and there was a mini figure design competition, won by Eilidh Cameron, Jack McMillan and Eilidh Flanagan.

Organisers thanked the helpers Kevin, Christina, Shirley, Hannah, Sarah, Fiona and Katie, Heather and Ben and the local business who provided raffle prizes.

They also acknowledged the support of everyone who helped build the models and Raymond for providing access to his collection.

Special thanks went to sponsors Taylor Wishart Scaffolding, MAYDS, The Empire Lodge and to Midton Arylics for designing and producing the trophies and Live Argyll for the use of its premises.