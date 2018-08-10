The 2018 Ardrishaig Gala entertains with great gusto

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The 2018 annual Ardrishaig Gala opened to great enthusiasm on Saturday August 4.

A parade led by the Mid Argyll Pipe Band floated through the village with the ‘royal family’ following and the floats hot on their heels.

The gala itself was bursting with activities, from the stalls selling everything from lucky dips to face painting to not on the high street items, as well as the new and very successful addition of the cocktail bar.

In the next car park over were the tea cups, trampolines and goalies, for the kids to enjoy while tea and cakes were served in the church, while a Tug of War between the genders and the generations raged on in the playground next door.

All 250 tickets to the evening entertainment, the Crackin’ Craic ceilidh, sold out hours before the event.

The organisers of the event, the Mid Argyll Pipe Band, fulfilled its promise of a bigger and better event than the year before. There is a high bar set for 2019.