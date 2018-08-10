Pupils celebrate exam success

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

School pupils in Argyll and Bute have been celebrating exam success − with 100 per cent of National 3 and 4 students passing and more Higher and Advanced Higher pupils achieving pass marks than last year.

A snapshot of the results for Argyll and Bute, announced by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) this week, showed that every child who sat National 3 and 4 exams in 2018 passed, while 81.9 per cent of pupils sitting Advanced Highers achieved a pass, up 4.92 per cent on 2017. National 5 pass results decreased slightly by 1.24 per cent, to 79.86 per cent. However, there was a rise in the number of Higher pupils passing their exams − 78.79 per cent, up 2.9 per cent on last year.

The figures show attainment in Argyll and Bute is on the rise and councillors are congratulating pupils and teachers on their success, while reminding those that didn’t get the results they hoped for that there is support in place to help them explore various options.

The council’s Policy Lead for Education Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, said: ‘Pupils and teachers can be proud of their efforts, with their success reflected in the results. Congratulations to them all.

‘We are determined to do everything we can to ensure our young people are given every chance to achieve success in their lives. Supporting them to get the best possible outcomes is a priority for the council. As well as the efforts of pupils and teachers, I want to highlight the support and encouragement given by parents and guardians and to thank all school staff for making our schools great places to learn.

‘For those pupils who maybe didn’t get the exam results they hoped for, it’s important to remember that help is on hand. They should contact their school who will arrange support and advice.’