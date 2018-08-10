Late Inveraray surge leaves islanders sweating

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Marine Harvest South Division 1

Bute 3 Inveraray 2

Bute saw off a late fight-back from the Inveraray second team to win at the Meadows.

With Gregor Mather missing for Inveraray and Graham MacPherson serving the second of a two-match suspension, Kieran Kirkhope provided cover in goals.

The sun was shining as the hosts drew first blood, punishing the Inveraray defence for not dealing with a routine corner. The ball made its way through to the unmarked Robert Walker who had the simple task of tapping the ball home to open the scoring with 15 minutes played.

Bute’s centre line started to dominate play and John MacCallum set up Iain MacDonald who made it 2-0 five minutes before the break.

Inveraray came out stronger in the second half, enjoying the bulk of play, but it was Bute who scored a third goal with Robert Walker netting with 15 minutes remaining.

The goal seemed to spark life into the Inveraray team who went on to score two goals in a four-minute spell.

Craig Taylor fired home an unstoppable shot on 79 minutes, and just a couple of minutes later captain John MacKenzie made it 3-2.

The visitors almost snatched a draw at the death through a Steven Cameron shot which went just inches wide of goal.

Taynuilt 2 Kilmory 3

Alister MacArthur scored twice as Kilmory beat Taynuilt at the Taynuilt Sports Field.

Taynuilt started strongly, but while they dominated play the Kilmory keeper didn’t have a save to make the home side missed chances.

The second half was only three minutes old when Alister MacArthur, who individually has scored more goals than the whole Taynuilt team this season, showed the reason why by firing the ball past Reid in the Taynuilt goal.

He repeated the feat five minutes later to give Kilmory a two goal cushion.

This seemed to stir Taynuilt into action and David Campbell scored from the edge of the D on the hour to reduce the deficit.

Taynuilt went all out for the equaliser but were caught out on 72 minutes when Sandy Leiper ran away from his marker and laid the ball off to Ally MacLennan to slip it passed Reid and restore Kilmory’s two-goal advantage.

It was a crucial strike as the home side pulled a goal back just six minutes later after a well-worked corner between David Campbell and Jamie MacFarlane; with the latter firing a shot passed the Kilmory keeper to make it 3-2.

Taynuilt laid siege to the Kilmory goal for the remainder of the game but they lacked the composure to get an equaliser.

Best for Kilmory were Jones, Cunningham, and MacArthur and man of the match, Leiper.

Kilmory leapfrog Taynuilt in the league and unless Taynuilt can find someone to put the ball in the net, they are going to be in the relegation dog-fight.