Bruce remembered and youth take show lead

A man who made a huge contribution to Mid Argyll Show over many years will be remembered at tomorrow’s event.

Kilmartin farmer Bruce Dixon died in autumn last year and organisers want to remember the part he played in the show.

Show secretary Dee Lyon said: ‘Everyone who knew Bruce will be remembering the great contribution made by him over many years. His knowledge of our farming industry was second to none and his willingness to help anyone was without question.’

She added: ‘Many of us will always remember his laugh, which would be heard across the show field.’

In memory of Bruce, seats and benches have been bought and will be placed around the ringside for spectators.

To encourage the next generation of livestock farmers, judges at this year’s Mid Argyll Show will be young farmers.

The 121st Mid Argyll Show will be held on Saturday August 11 at Kilmory showfield behind Lochgilphead Joint Campus.

There will be plenty family fun and entertainment as well as fierce competition in baking, crafts, flower and vegetable classes as well as the ever-popular horse shows, dog show and livestock sections.

Headlining in the main show ring this year is Dangerous Steve, performing hair-raising fire and chainsaw juggling stunts.

Loch Fyne Pipe Band and talented young Highland dancers will perform, and childrens competitions plus bouncy castles, trampolines, climbing wall and more will ensure families enjoy a great day out.

Judging to decide the Mid Argyll Show Supreme Champion will take place at around 3pm in the main ring.

Entry to the show is £7 and £3 for concessions, with under-fives free. Disabled parking is available on site.

Parking will be in the joint campus car parks, with a shuttle bus running between the car park and showfield. There will also be a bus pick-up from Lochgilphead front green at noon, 1pm and 2pm.