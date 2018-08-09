Mid Argyll’s the place for double the fun

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Ardrishaig folk might need to keep an eye open on Saturday, just in case the wild Celts and Picts in Lochgilphead decide to have a wee jaunt down the road to pillage the village.

Or maybe it’s the Picts and Celts who need to be careful.

Either way, there is no need to be bored on Saturday August 4 with Ardrishaig Gala and Lochgilphead’s Celtic and Pictish festival to enjoy.

On Lochgilphead front green, visitors can get a taste of what life was like for those who came before us.

As well as battle re-enactments and weapons demonstrations there will be various living history demonstrations and workshops where adults and children can try their hand at traditional crafts such as spinning, weaving, stone carving, woodwork, dressing up and blowing a Celtic war horn.

And there will be a chance to take part in Lughnasa Games, featuring various tests of Celtic warrior skills.

Lughnasa is one of the four Gaelic seasonal festivals, along with Samhain, Imbolc and Beltane, corresponding to the English Lammas.

Lochgilphead Celtic and Pictish Festival is run by Lochgilphead Community Council and is free. It begins with a parade at 10.45am and finishes in a crowd charge around 4pm.

It promises to be a great day out and will offer double the fun this year alongside Ardrishaig Gala.

The action in Ardrishaig kicks off at 1.15pm from the pier, with a grand procession of colourful floats, rally cars and fancy dress characters headed by Mid Argyll Pipe Band.

Tamara Johnston has been chosen as this year’s Gala Queen, with the Gala Princess and Prince to be chosen at the junior disco on Friday August 3.

The grand parade will stop at the Ardrishaig car parks, where a wide variety of stalls and attractions will be available to enjoy. There will be a flavour of the fair with rides from Stewart’s amusements, plus fun games and a tug of war.

A new attraction this year is sure to be a big hit as a cocktail bar on the green adds a little sparkle to the occasion.

After a fantastic day of fun, the night can be spent dancing to the brilliant Crackin Craic at the gala dance.

Ardrishaig Gala Day is organised by Mid Argyll Pipe Band on behalf of the community.