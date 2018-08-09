Mid Argyll Art Society exhibition displays colour and culture

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mid Argyll Art Society’s 51st annual exhibition opened on Monday August 6, carrying on until the weekend.

Thirty nine artists and photographers from across Argyll submitted 146 paintings and photos. The wide range of diverse exhibits include various mediums – oil, acrylic, charcoal, watercolour and tapestry.

As befits an art show in Argyll, the speciality of exhibiting beautiful landscapes continued. A large painting of three well-drawn fish caught the eye on entering the Drill Hall.

There were also paintings and photographs of boats, flowers, birds and animals, with a striking painting of a ‘Mystic Cat’ adding to the mix. There were also portraits and figure drawings along with abstract work. It all makes for an excellent display which, in the main, came from amateur artists.

By Monday August 6, 104 people had visited the exhibition, with five days of the event remaining.

A remark in the visitor’s comments book read: ‘Great work. Some very creative pieces’.

A number of sales were made.

The show ends on Saturday August 11 at 2pm.