MAYDS talent puts on a captivating performance

The children of the Mid Argyll Youth Development Services (MAYDS) put on a theatrical performance of The Magic Brocade for the delight of an audience of parents.

The Chinese folk tale was performed in the MAYDS hall by the Monday drama club, bringing fairies and spells to Lochgilphead. The play was put together by James Quarton and Andrea Fisher with the help of a grant from Lotteries Funds For All.

Next stop is Madame Butterfly on Broadway.