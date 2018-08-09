Archie McArthur’s 41 years of service recognised

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Friends and colleagues gathered to mark Archie McArthur’s retirement from the position of general manager of Ormsary, Inver and Drums Estates.

Archie grew up at Kilmory Castle Home Farm and farmed in Canada, prior to starting as grieve for Sir William Lithgow at Ormsary in 1977.

He started on £50 a week, plus milk and potatoes. Within four years Archie had been promoted to farm manager at Ormsary – then with 12 farm workers and a small dairy operation.

He later became general manager at Ormsary, also overseeing the Lithgows’ properties in Renfrewshire and on Jura.

Among other achievements, he served with distinction as president of the Highland Cattle Society. His skill as a judge of Highland cattle has taken him across Europe, Australia, Canada and the USA.

With his wife Anne, Archie also found time to raise Lynsey, now an accident and emergency nurse in Mid Argyll Hospital, and Shona, a radiographer at the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank. Archie is session clerk of South Knapdale Parish. He and Anne will be kept busy in retirement on their own farm holding near Kilberry.

James Lithgow said: ‘After 40 harvests, we are sorry to be losing a good man, but Archie can be rightly proud of the farm at Ormsary and the many younger farmers he has trained up to tackle the harvests ahead of them.’

The estate recognised Archie’s 41 years of service on Tuesday July 31 with a special reception.