Announcements 03/08/18 – 09/08/18

DEATHS

MCCALLUM – Peacefully, with her family by her side, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on August 4, 2018, Elizabeth Jean Vernall (Betty), in her 80th year, 24 Barochan Place, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Donald McCallum, much loved mum of Iain, Peter, Stuart and Lindsay, loving granny of Thomas, Laura-Jane, John, Abigail, Christie, Donald, Marnie, Sophie, Kyle, Logan and Emma, and great granny to Liam. Funeral service in the Highland Parish Church, today Friday, August 10, 2018 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Marie Semple Fund and the RNIB.

SKILLING – Peacefully, at the Kintyre Care Centre, Campbeltown, on August 2, 2018, Mary McQuilkan Shaw, in her 87th year, formerly of Dairy Cottage, Largie, Tayinloan, dearly beloved wife of the late Samuel Skilling, formerly of Lynn Walk, Garelochead, much loved mother of William, Anne, Callum and Mhairi and a loving granny and great granny. Funeral service in A’Chleit Church, on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Killean Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation.

acknowledgements

HAMILTON – Marianne and the family of the late Annie McNeill would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Dr Lazarus, Mari Allibone and all former staff at Auchinlee and Lorne Campbell Court for their lovely care and attention to Annie over the last four years. Grateful thanks to Kenneth Blair for his professional and caring arrangements, to Rev Philip Wallace for his comforting words and to all who attended at the crematorium.

MACBRAYNE – The family of the late William (Willie) MacBrayne would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. The family would like to thank Dr Lazarus, Dr Toledo, community staff and Acute Ward staff for their care and kindness, which was greatly appreciated. Special thanks to the home care team, who took such good care of Willie over the last three and a half years, thank you! Sincere thanks to the Rev Crooks for a comforting service, pianist David McEwan, for his beautiful music, T A Blair Funeral Directors for their professional and caring arrangements and the Ardshiel for a lovely purvey. Finally, sincere thanks to everyone who attended the church and graveside and gave to the retiral collection, which will be split between Shopper-Aide and the Acute Ward at Campbeltown Hospital.

MUNRO – The family of the late Margaret Munro would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the lovely flowers, cards, telephone calls, expressions of sympathy and support received following the sad loss of Margaret. The family would like to thank Dr Lazarus, Dr Norrie and community nurses for their care and attention, which was greatly appreciated. Sincere thanks to Rev Catriona Hood for a fitting service, organist Catherine Black for beautiful music, T A Blair, funeral directors for their professional and caring arrangements and Argyll Bakeries for their lovely purvey at Stronvaar Bowling Club. Finally, sincere thanks to everyone who attended the church and graveside and gave generously to the retiral collection which raised £428.91 for Cancer Research and Kintyre Community Nursing Team.

IN MEMORIAMS

ADCOCK – Keira, August 11, 2000 – December 19, 2003.

As we raise a glass

We’ll shed a tear

We’ll always wish that you were here.

Happy 18th Birthday Keira!

Love from all the family xxxx.

Jah Bless.

ALLAN – Sweet and happy memories of our darling youngest son, Iain Kelly, died July 30, 2006. Also my beloved husband, Robert Galbraith (Big Bert), died August 13, 2006.

Love and miss you both so much, till we meet again. Always and ever.

– Jean xx.

MACLENNAN – In loving memory of our mum, Elizabeth, died August 12, 1985.

Memory drifts to scenes long past,

Time rolls on, but memories last.

Always loved.

– Lorne, Leone, Darren and Laurene x.

MACLENNAN – Fond memories of our beloved sister, Elizabeth, who died August 12, 1985. Also of our nephew, Kevin, who died on June 21, 2010.

Missing you both.

– From Rachael, John and family.

MACMILLAN – Treasured memories of a loving husband, dad and papa, David, who passed away August 15, 2017.

A light from our family is gone,

A voice we love is still,

A place is vacant in our hearts,

No one can ever fill.

– Katrina, Sharon, Lorraine and families.

MCGOUGAN – Remembering Meiky, a loving dad and husband, died August 14, 2016.

Memories are a gift to treasure,

Ours of you will last forever.

– Love from the family.

MCKENZIE – In loving memory of Sandy, who died August 11, 2005.

Loved and missed.

– Jane and girls xxx.

MORRISON – In loving memory of my fiancé, Murdo, who died August 13, 2009.

It is nine years since you slept away

I knew forever you would not stay

My heart still aches, my tears still flow

For what it meant to lose you,

No one will ever know.

– Annie xxx.