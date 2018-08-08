Tech savvy Fèis an Tairbeirt gives musicians a professional edge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Fèis an Tairbeirt workshop in music production, funded by Argyll and Bute Council’s Supporting Communities Fund, has been voted a success.

Students recorded and produced their own tracks, created soundscapes with pre-recorded sounds, composed soundtracks and provided voiceovers for pieces of film and media during the three-day event.

The chance to develop these skills is not usually offered outside of higher education but thanks to the knowledge and experience of tutor Luke Schofield, Fèis an Tairbeirt was able to offer this unique opportunity to local young adults.

Another course has been arranged for September 15 and 16 and is limited to six places.

The course is free but anyone interested should email feisantairbeirt@gmail.com to book a place. No previous experience is necessary and the course is open to students from S1 to under 25-years-old.