Nominations open for Scottish livestock farming awards

The search is on to find Scottish beef and sheep farms worthy of receiving high profile awards.

The AgriScot Scotch Beef Farm of the Year and AgriScot Scottish Sheep Farm of the Year awards, sponsored by Thorntons Solicitors and supported by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), aims to identify the best in beef cattle and sheep production.

Award organisers are encouraging livestock farmers and others involved in the industry to nominate farms they feel are worthy of receiving this year’s accolades.

The winners will receive £500 plus a £250 voucher to celebrate their success at a restaurant in the Scotch Beef Club – the club run by QMS and serving top quality Scotch Beef. The awards will be presented at AgriScot at Ingliston on November 21.

Charley and Andrea Walker from Barnside Farm, near Duns, won the AgriScot Scottish Sheep Farm of the Year in November 2017.

‘Getting the award was an unexpected surprise,’ said Mr Walker. ‘To receive such a prestigious award was a great way to round off the farming year. In an industry like farming, where we can often work alone for large parts of the year, being recognised by others as doing a good job is a huge boost.’

Robert Fleming runs Castle Sinniness Farm near Glenluce, which was announced as AgriScot Scotch Beef Farm of the Year in 2017. The farm runs a low-input grass and forage-based paddock grazed system which supports the main herd of 220 Aberdeen Angus and Angus cross suckler cows plus a further 600 growing cattle under contract.

‘It was great honour to receive an award like AgriScot Scotch Beef Farm of the Year,’ said Mr Fleming, who farms in partnership with his father John and mother Rachael.

‘It’s really encouraging to know what you do is appreciated and that people think you have done a good job.’

Farmers can either apply themselves or nominate, in confidence, other beef or sheep producers.

Those who supply services or products to the industry, from vets to feed manufacturers, as well as the others involved in the production chain such as processors, hauliers and auction markets are also encouraged to nominate livestock farms which are examples of excellence.

To nominate a farm, email its details to info@qmscotland.co.uk. Applications forms are also available to download at www.qmscotland.co.uk.