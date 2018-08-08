Mid Argyll Show 2018 – the excitement builds

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

It’s so close we can almost smell the freshly-mown grass mingling with a hint of livestock and the tantalising aroma of home baking.

On Saturday August 11, hundreds of exhibitors will take part in the 121st Mid Argyll Show in baking, produce, crafts, flowers and vegetable competitions as well as the ever-popular horse classes, dog show and livestock sections.

Headlining in the main show ring this year is Dangerous Steve, performing hair-raising stunts involving fire and chainsaw juggling. Look out for unicycle and ladder balancing as well as blindfold motorcycle stunts – and comedy is guaranteed.

There will be mini rugby to enjoy and plenty of entertainment from Loch Fyne Pipe Band and talented young Highland dancers.

The many trade stands give an opportunity to browse and buy everything from crafts, clothing, toys and produce to agricultural machinery and equipment. Childrens competitions plus bouncy castles, trampolines, climbing wall and much more will ensure that families enjoy a great day out.

Other regular attractions are the display of vintage tractors and the fun and chaos of the terrier racing competition – not to be missed.

Also on the day there will be the digger challenge where the winner will receive a cash prize.

After the success of last year’s gun dog scurry this competition will once again take place from 11am onwards. Entries taken on the day and open to all breeds .

Organisers report that a good number of entries for the sheep, cattle and poultry classes have been received, while your pet pooch can be entered for the dog show on the day.

Judging to decide the Mid Argyll Show Supreme Champion will take place at around 3pm in the main ring.

Fergus Lyon and Caitriona MacLeod are joint show presidents for 2018, and they are keen to acknowledge the continued support of the event’s many sponsors.

Entry to the show will be £7 and £3 for concessions, with under-fives getting in free. Disabled parking is available on site.

As with previous years, parking will be in the joint campus car parks, with a shuttle bus running between the car park and showfield. There will also be a bus pick-up from the Lochgilphead front at 12 noon, 1pm and 2pm.