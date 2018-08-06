Tractors gleam in support of sheep show

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Cowal blackface breeders sheep show at Cairndow was supported by a fine display of vintage tractors and other machinery provided by Cowal Vintage Transport Club and Bute Vintage Club.

The elderly retired machines were supported by some exhibits which are still hard at work in the form of tractor and wood chipping equipment from Cairndow’s community company Our Power.

The oldest piece of hardware on show belonged to Robert Halley from Otter Ferry, who was there with his four cylinder petrol-paraffin tracked machine. He bought the tractor from an Ayrshire farmer and believes it dates back to 1941/42 when the government leased them to boost wartime agricultural production.

Robert said: ‘This is her in original condition. I kept her like that because it’s more authentic.’

He added: ‘This is the first time I’ve had her out at a show like this, so it’s good she’s running well.’