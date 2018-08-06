Soaked Campbeltown cyclist raised charity cash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Campbeltown peddaller joined an Argyll peloton for this years RideLondon 100 event.

The eight week London heat wave came to an abrupt end just in time for the cycling quartet to take to the roads.

Campbeltown cyclist Marjorie Leighton had enthused so much after taking part last year, that she encouraged three Mid Argyll friends Morag MacNicol, Catriona Crawford and Iain MacNicol to participate in this year’s challenge.

The day before the event, the air temperature had soared to 32°C and the cyclists prepared for the possibilty of heat exhaustion.

However on the day, they were shocked to find that they should have perhaps brought cyling capes instead.

The persistent rain combined with the wind ensured that they were all soaked to the skin at the finish.

The Argyll cyclists beat the target required for their chosen charity, Bloodwise (formerly Leukaemia and Lymphoma Research) which helps to fund research for specific types of cancer.

This charity was selected, due to each of the participants having some experience with cancer.

The cyclists said:’ We would like to thank all persons who have donated so far for this very worthwhile cause.’

They have currently raised approximately £3,000 and will keep the JustGiving page open until the end of August should anyone wish to donate. https://justgiving.com/fundraising/morag-macnicol

Marjorie Leighton, Morag MacNicol, Catriona Crawford and Iain MacNicol in Green Park. NO_c32charitycyclists01