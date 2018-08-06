Food, music and fun at Tayvallich Weekend gala

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tayvallich was the place to be last weekend when the annual village gala was celebrated in style.

The Tayvallich Weekend is the main fundraiser for Tayvallich Village Hall, which is preparing for a major redevelopment.

The festivities kicked off on Friday evening with a barbecue at the Tayvallich Inn. This was a chance for villagers and visitors to get together to share food and drink, with musical entertainment from Paisley singer/songwriter Alan McKim.

A wet start to Saturday July 28 failed to deter the enthusiasm of the crowds who converged on Tayvallich Village Hall for fun activities such as children’s sports, a bouncy castle and a pop-up crazy golf course that kept adults and children amused. The marquees provided shelter from the showers and a chance to browse the stalls.

As well as classics like the bottle stall and guess the weight of the cake, there were representations from local businesses, voluntary groups and organisations, including the RNLI, Friends of the Sound of Jura, Heart of Argyll Wildlife and the 19th Argyll Scouts.

After a break for lunch of paella, barbecue, sandwiches and home baking, the sun came out in time for the fabulous dog show, which featured novelty classes such as best six legs, fancy dress and the dog and handler race.

Events moved into the hall on Saturday evening for the family ceilidh, where the fantastic Argyll Ceilidh Trail band kept the dancers on their feet into Sunday morning. The morning after, the focus moved to Tayvallich village pontoon for the world crab fishing championship.

There are now 12 months of peace for people, pooches and partan until the next Tayvallich Weekend on July 26-28 next year.