Dippen takes honours at Dalmally Fair Day show and sale

In spite of recent dry weather, the lack of grass and shortage of winter feed, all classes of cattle sold well at Dalmally during the annual Fair Day show and sale.

United Auctions sold 361 head of cattle at the auction, held on Friday July 27.

Show judge was William Cameron, Burnside, Keith.

Bullocks (210) averaged 228.2ppk selling to 266.4ppk for a BBX from Killocraw and to £1260 for a AAX from Balegreggan.

Heifers (130) averaged 213.9ppk selling to 291p for a LimX from Uigle and to £1290 for a LimX from Dippen.

Top prices

Bullocks (£ph): Balegreggan (AAX) £1,260; (AAX) £1,240; (AAX) £1,190; (CharX) £1,240; (CharX and SimX) £1,200; (CharX) £1180. Dippen (LimX and BBX) £1,220.

Bullocks (ppk): Killocraw (BBX) 266.4p; Achnaba (LimX) 264.4p; East Laggan (CharX) 264.3p; Poltalloch (AAX) 237.8p; Duallin (SimX) 217.5p

Heifers (£ph): Dippen (LimX) £1,290; Balegreggan (CharX) £1,210; Killocraw (BBX) £1,200; Balegreggan (AAX) £1,080 & (SimX) £1,060

Heifers (ppk): Uigle (LimX) 291p; Killocraw 277.3p; East Laggan (CharX) 240.3p; Duallin (SimX) 220.5p; Balegreggan (AAX) 197.3p

Breeding cattle (21)

Heifer with bull calf at foot: £1,580 Laggan Farms

Heifer with heifer calf at foot £1,520 Laggan Farms

Prize List

Champion, sponsored by P McKerral & Co

Limousin bullock from Messrs Semple, Dippen, Carradale.

Reserve Champion, sponsored by Glenside Tractors, and best opposite sex to champion

British Blue Cross heifer from Lines, Killocraw

Best pen of four cattle in yard, sponsored by Davidson Feeds Ltd

1 Semple, Dippen, 2 Ronald, East Laggan, 3 Gillies, Ballochgair

Charolais bullock

1 Ronald, East Laggan, 2 Semple, Dippen

Limousin bullock

1 Semple, Dippen

Charolais heifer

1 Semple, Dippen, 2 Ronald, East Laggan, 3 McIntyre, Glenehervie

Limousin heifer

1 Semple, Dippen, 2 Gillies, Ballochgair

Any other breed bullock

1 Lines, Killocraw, 2 Lines, Killocraw

Any other breed heifer

1 Lines, Killocraw