Crunch meeting on Ardrishaig club future

A meeting is to be held next month to gauge interest in reviving a Mid Argyll sailing club.

Disquiet has been growing in Ardrishaig while weeds grow up around sailing boats and canoes belonging to Mid Argyll Water Sports Club.

The boats, bought with the help of grant funding from Ardrishaig Community Trust, are lying on the Ardrishaig waterfront, unused in 2018.

The Argyllshire Advertiser spoke to Peter Hogbin, who was involved in the club for many years. He said: ‘The club has been struggling for support, partly due to parents losing interest as their children grow up.’

A safety boat has also been sold, which restricts the services the club can offer.

Mr Hogbin explained: ‘Unfortunately at its last service the RIB was found to have engine faults that were too expensive to repair.’

He added proceeds from the sale of this boat will be used to buy another safety boat.

Mr Hogbin continued: ‘There is a meeting planned in September to discuss the future of the club.’

The Advertiser understands the date and venue for this meeting have still to be finalised.