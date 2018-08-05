Plans lodged to upgrade Argyll pylon network

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A planning application has been drawn up to renew electricity lines and pylons between Inveraray and the Kintyre coast.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), operating as Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission plc under licence, has applied to the Scottish Government to replace the existing 60-year-old cables and pylons.

Since 2014, SSEN has been working with the local community, landowners, statutory authorities and consultants to develop its proposals and consultation events were held in Inveraray, Ardrishaig, Tarbert, Skipness and Carradale in September last year.

The project involves building a new 275kV overhead line between Inveraray and Crossaig and decommissioning and removing the existing 132kV transmission line.

The existing connection from Port Ann to the new overhead line is to be extended.

As well as securing electricity supplies, the upgrade will help meet an increase in demand for connections to the transmission network with growth in renewable energy developments across the region.

SSEN project manager Ian Clark, said: ‘Our proposals consider a wide range of factors, including feedback from consultations, feedback from directly affected landowners and environmental and engineering assessments. We are confident our proposals have reached an optimum balance between these aspects.

‘As a responsible developer, we believe it is important to seek public opinion on our proposals and take that feedback into consideration when developing our projects. The consultation events last September marked the third round of public engagement events held for this project since October 2014 and I thank everyone who has taken the time to comment so far.’

Further information regarding the Inveraray – Crossaig project can be obtained from ssen-transmission.co.uk