Lochgilphead dancer wins big at Southend Games

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Ten-year-old Olivia Veitch was celebrating with her family after an amazing performance at Southend Games.

The highland dancer won first place in Highland Laddie, Barracks Johnnie and Reel of Tulloch and second place in Seann Triubhas and Highland Fling, also winning the overall intermediate section.

The dancer from Lochgilphead dances at the James McCorkindale School of Dancing in Campbeltown.